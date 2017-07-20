Warm weather boosts UK retail sales

Image copyright PA

UK retail sales rose by more than expected in June, rebounding from May's decline, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The quantity of goods bought rose by 0.9% in June from May, which was stronger growth than economists had been expecting.

The risen was driven by strong sales of household goods, clothing and shoes.

That compensated for falling sales at supermarkets and other sellers of food and drinks.

"A particularly warm June seems to have prompted strong sales in clothing, which has compensated for a decline in food and fuel sales this month," ONS statistician Kate Davies said.