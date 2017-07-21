General Electric weighs on Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened lower on Friday, weighed down by weaker-than-expected earnings from General Electric.

Shares of the US conglomerate fell more than 4% in morning trade after it said profits fell 57% to $1.2bn, as sales in its oil and gas, transportation and lighting divisions fell.

The Dow Jones fell 0.4% to 21,518.47 and the wider S&P 500 index dropped 0.3% to 2,465.7.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 0.3% to 6,370.5.

Outgoing GE boss Jeffrey Immelt said the company was working in a "slow-growth, volatile environment". He said a cost-cutting plan and other measures should put the firm on track to hit profit targets for the year.

Shares of energy companies also traded lower after a report suggested members of the Opec oil producers group would increase supply.

Exxon Mobil was down 0.5% while Chevron shares fell 1.2%