How a 'smarter' power system might affect you

Major changes to the way electricity is produced, used and stored are being planned by the government.

It hopes we will be able to create power in our own homes, store it and even sell it back to the National Grid.

This could mean billions of pounds in savings for UK households, the Business Secretary, Greg Clark, has said.

How will it work? And how soon can we all tap into this power revolution?

What is happening?

Several initiatives have been announced.

The Smart Systems and Flexibility plan is designed to reduce energy bills by making the electricity network more efficient, and allow homes and businesses to manage their electric use more effectively.

Consumers with solar panels will be able to make the most of the changes, as they will be able to maximise the use of their self-generated electricity.

Ultimately the government wants to see devices in the home use electricity more cleverly. For example, an app could switch on the washing machine remotely to take advantage of a burst in solar power on a sunny afternoon.

A £246m programme to try to boost battery technology is also being launched by the government. Batteries are seen as key to expanding the use of renewable energy sources, so that power gained from solar and wind can be stored for use when neither is strong enough for electricity generation.

Mr Clark said he wanted to see the UK lead the world in design, development and the making of electric batteries, so he is setting up a "battery institute".

How many of us will be able to do this - and where do the batteries come in?

About 700,000 UK households have solar panels that generate electricity. When combined with offices and businesses this figure rises to almost a million buildings.

These households can install storage devices and make the most of the power they are producing by using it at times convenient to them rather than having to send it to the grid when they can't use it.

It is early days. In one trial, British company Moixa offered residential battery systems that can help to manage energy demands across the electricity network and make better use of energy generated by rooftop solar panels.

So far only 1,000 homes have such a system, but Moixa says these can save consumers 60% on their electricity bills.

I am one of those with solar panels - what does this mean for me?

You will be among the first to gain from the rule changes.

There is no change to the support households get for installing solar panels now - this is in the form of a 15-year payment for the electricity produced, the Feed-in Tariff, or FiT.

What may change is the way that solar interacts with storage devices in the home, to enable closer co-ordination.

What rate of return might I expect for an investment in solar panels?

It may not be possible to calculate this without knowing how much power you would be able to buy and sell.

Rates of return are dependent on factors such as light levels, technology used and location.

The current support for just domestic solar panels can result in a 6-10% return, but this excludes battery storage devices, which are more expensive.

Are batteries going to get cheaper?

At the moment they are expensive, but the price is expected to fall with increased innovation and greater production.

The batteries used in homes are usually the same as those that are used in electric vehicles (Lithium Ion).

As more of these are built and bought the costs of batteries is expected to fall rapidly.

A recent Renewable Energy Association/KPMG report put the expected cost reduction at 30% over the next three years.

Used car batteries are also now being used in homes. Nissan has a partnership with Eaton Energy Storage to install their English-made used electric vehicle batteries in homes, once they are no longer responsive enough to be used on the road, but can still provide effective home storage.

Will connecting household appliances to the internet make homes more vulnerable to hacking?

The government has been looking at this.

It recently commissioned work on the magnitude of the cyber security risk up to 2030, and it is using this to assess the cyber security risks contained in a smart energy system.

The government also proposes to take on additional powers for smart appliances as part of this programme.