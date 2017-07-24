Tesco takes on Amazon with same-day delivery across UK

Image copyright Reuters

Tesco is launching a same-day delivery service across the UK to compete with online retail giant Amazon.

The UK's biggest supermarket chain already allows customers in London and the South East to order groceries for same-day delivery.

Now it says it will extend the service across most of the rest of the UK by the end of August.

Customers who order online by 1pm will be able to receive their groceries sometime after 7pm on the same day.

Amazon - in conjunction with Morrisons - allows some of its prime customers to receive a food delivery within one hour of ordering it.

At the moment Amazon's service is only available in parts of London and Hertfordshire, but it too is planning on rolling out the service nationwide.

Customers in London and the South East will be able to access Tesco's same-day service seven days a week. Elsewhere it will be available from Monday to Saturday.