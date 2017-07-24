Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of firms' results

Image copyright Reuters

US markets were slightly down at open on Monday, ahead of Google parent Alphabet's earnings report.

Investors are also holding back ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which gets under way on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones slid 0.14% to 21,550.86 and the wider S&P 500 index dipped 0.11% to 2,469.84.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index was virtually unchanged, as it fell 0.01% to 6,387.38.

Alphabet reports its results after the stock market close, and Amazon and Facebook are also due to report results later this week.

Caterpillar, Ford and ExxonMobil, among others, are also due to report.

"There isn't much conviction one way or the other right now," Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com said, noting the week's busy calendar was leaving investors uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates at the end of its two day meeting on Wednesday.

The US central bankers are not expected to make any changes, but their accompanying statement may set the tone for future policy for the year.