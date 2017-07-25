Plans to ban leaseholds on new-build homes in England

Image copyright Getty Images

"Unfair charges" levied on buyers of new-build homes could be banned in England under a proposed crackdown.

Leaseholds on new-builds would be outlawed, while ground rents could be dramatically reduced, under government plans subject to public consultation.

Ground rents can double every decade, crippling home owners and in some cases making a property impossible to sell.

"Enough is enough. These practices are unjust, unnecessary and need to stop," said Communities secretary Sajid Javid.

The proposals, which are subject to an eight-week consultation, apply only to England.

The leasehold system has existed for a long time in England and Wales, especially in blocks of flats.

Leaseholders own their homes for a fixed period of time, on a "lease" to a freeholder, but many have long leases, for example for many decades, and experience no problems.

Traditionally houses have nearly always been sold as freehold properties, meaning the buyer owns the building and land it is built on outright.

But the trend for new-build houses being sold as leasehold has accelerated in recent years.

The government said it was a particular problem in the north-west of England.

Leaseholders typically pay ground rent to the freeholder, but can be caught out by clauses allowing for dramatic increases in these fees, which come on top of management charges for the upkeep of communal areas.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said the terms of some leases "were becoming increasingly onerous".

It cited examples of:

A homeowner being charged £1,500 by the freeholding company to make a small change to their family home

A family home which is now impossible to sell because the ground rent is expected to hit £10,000 a year by 2060

A homeowner who was told buying the lease would cost £2,000 but the bill came to £40,000

MPs have described the situation as a "national scandal" and the "PPI of the housebuilding industry".

The DCLG said its proposals aimed to make future leases fairer by reducing ground rents so they "relate to real costs incurred".

About 21% of private housing in England is owned by leaseholders, with 30% of those properties houses rather than flats, according to figures from the Department for Communities and Local Government.

What is a leasehold?

Someone who owns a property outright, including the land it is built on, is a freeholder.

Most houses are freehold but some might be leasehold - usually through shared-ownership schemes.

With a leasehold, the person owns the property for the length of their lease agreement with the freeholder.

Leaseholders have to pay their freeholders ground rent and other fees in order to make changes to their homes.

When the lease ends, ownership returns to the freeholder unless the person can extend the lease.

Some wish to buy their freeholds to save themselves these costs.

Source: The Money Advice Service