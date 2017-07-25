Electric Mini to be built in Oxford

Image copyright PA

A fully electric version of the Mini will be built at the Cowley plant near Oxford, BMW has confirmed.

BMW said that the car, which will be a variant of its existing three-door model, would go into production in 2019.

The carmaker said Oxford would be the main "production location" for the Mini three-door model.

However, the electric motor will be built in Germany before being shipped to Cowley for assembly.

A BMW spokesman said the company "neither sought nor received" any reassurances from the UK government on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark hailed BMW's announcement as a "vote of confidence" in government plans to make Britain "the go-to place in the world for the next generation of vehicles". On Monday, he set out plans to invest in development of battery technology in the UK.

BMW said the move was part of a plan for electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of its sales by 2025.