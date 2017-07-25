Wall Street boosted by strong results

From the section

Strong results from Caterpillar and McDonald's tipped the Dow Jones into positive territory on Tuesday.

Caterpillar saw a quarterly sales rise of 9.6%, while McDonald's posted its highest sales growth in five years. Both companies rose more than 4% in early trading.

The Dow Jones rose 0.33% to 21,584.96, while the wider S&P 500 index added 0.22% to 2,475.28.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index was up a fraction at 6,410.96.

The rises came as US Federal Reserve policymakers prepared to open a two-day interest rate-setting meeting.