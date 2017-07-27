Lloyds sets aside another £700m for PPI
- 27 July 2017
- From the section Business
Lloyds Banking Group says it has set aside another £1bn for personal protection insurance claims, £700m more than it was planning to.
It said the extra provision would cover "reactive claims" of about 9,000 per week through to August 2019.
The announcement came as the bank reported half-year profits of £2.5bn, its biggest in eight years and 4% higher than a year ago.
They are its first set of results since returning to private ownership in May.