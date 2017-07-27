AstraZeneca drags down FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

Drugmaker AstraZeneca has seen its share price plummet more than 15% after announcing disappointing results.

The firm said first-quarter revenue fell 10% to $5.05bn (£3.84bn).

It also reported a major setback in trials of a new lung cancer drug therapy.

The company was by far the biggest loser on the benchmark FTSE 100 share index, which was down 15.5 points, or 0.21%, to 7,436.82 in early Thursday trading.

Top gainer on the index was drinks giant Diageo, which rose 4.7% after reporting higher full-year sales and profits.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka reported sales of £12.05bn for the year ending 30 June, a rise of 4% on an organic basis, while operating profit rose to £3.6bn.

Mining firm Anglo American also made strong gains, adding 3.7% after saying it was resuming dividend payments six months early on the back of healthy interim results.

In the currency market, the pound edged higher against the dollar, up 0.12% at $1.3138. Against the euro, the pound was 0.29% higher at 1.1204 euros.