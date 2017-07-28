Business

British Airways owner IAG says IT chaos cost £58m

  • 28 July 2017
The IT failure at British Airways in May that left thousands unable to check in baggage has cost it 65m euros (£58m), less than first thought.

Last month, Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA owner International Airlines Group, had said its initial assessment of the cost was about £80m.

About 75,000 passengers faced severe disruption when BA's system failed over the second Bank Holiday weekend in May.

BA said it was caused by an engineer who disconnected a power supply.

