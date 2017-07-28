US second-quarter growth rises to 2.6%

Image copyright NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

The US economy gathered speed in the second quarter of the year, growing at an annualised pace of 2.6%.

That was more than double the rate of growth in the first three months of the year, when the economy grew by 1.2%.

Meanwhile, consumer spending in the second quarter expanded at a pace of 2.8%.

This week the IMF revised down its US growth forecast from 2.3% to 2.1%. President Trump has pledged to pursue policies to boost the US economy.