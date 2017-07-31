Business

Eurozone unemployment rate falls to 9.1%

  • 31 July 2017
Two people look at job announcements in the window of an agency in Naples Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in the eurozone has fallen to its lowest since February 2009, according to the latest official figures.

The rate dropped to 9.1% last month, from a downwardly revised 9.2% in May.

Separately, inflation remained unchanged in July at 1.3%, according to a preliminary estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.

However, core inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, rose to 1.3% from 1.2% in June.

Inflation in the 19-nation bloc still remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, 2%.

