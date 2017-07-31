Eurozone unemployment rate falls to 9.1%

Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in the eurozone has fallen to its lowest since February 2009, according to the latest official figures.

The rate dropped to 9.1% last month, from a downwardly revised 9.2% in May.

Separately, inflation remained unchanged in July at 1.3%, according to a preliminary estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.

However, core inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, rose to 1.3% from 1.2% in June.

Inflation in the 19-nation bloc still remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, 2%.