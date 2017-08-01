British American Tobacco investigated by Serious Fraud Office

Image copyright Getty Images

UK tobacco firm British American Tobacco (BAT) says it is under official investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over allegations it paid bribes in East Africa.

The allegations were first made in a BBC Panorama programme in 2015.

BAT said that it had been investigating the claims through external legal advisers and it had been co-operating with the SFO.

The firm said it also intended to co-operate with this formal investigation.

BAT said in a statement: "As previously announced, we are investigating, through external legal advisers, allegations of misconduct.

"We have been co-operating with the Serious Fraud Office ("SFO") and British American Tobacco ("BAT") has been informed that the SFO has now opened a formal investigation. BAT intends to co-operate with that investigation."