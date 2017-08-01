Rare London fashion label goes into administration

Image copyright Instagram/officialrarelondon Image caption Sam Faiers poses in a Rare London dress

Customers have been left "fuming" after a fashion label modelled by celebrities went bust.

Rare London announced on Facebook that administrators had decided it should cease trading, making staff redundant.

Customers took to the site to complain they had not received ordered items or refunds for returned goods.

A statement by the company said they would have to make a claim against the insolvent estate to get their money back.

The fashion label has 115,000 followers on Instagram and is also stocked by retailers Asos, Topshop and Next.

Photos on social media show its clothing has been modelled by reality TV celebrities including The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers, Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson and Love Island's Kady McDermott.

Image copyright Instagram/officialrarelondon Image caption An Instagram post shows Louise Thompson wearing a swimsuit by Rare London

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Rare London said administrators from Duff & Phelps Ltd were appointed on 26 July.

"The joint administrators had to take the unfortunate decision to cease to trade the company with immediate effect making all staff redundant."

The label told customers who had recently placed an order or were awaiting a refund to contact their bank or credit card company to see if they could get their money back through them.

"In the event that you are unable to secure a refund of the monies paid then you will need to make a claim against the insolvent estate as this balance will rank [as] an unsecured claim against the company," it added.

Many customers took to Facebook to express anger that they had recently ordered items or asked for refunds and were now left out of pocket.

Image copyright Facebook/officialrarelondon Image caption Customers have expressed their frustration after Rare announced it had gone bust

Several commented that they had bought items in a 50% sale and had not received the goods.

Natalie Wilson wrote: "So so bad!!!! Me and two friends ordered a few items and need to return goods!!! So now we are left with unwanted items that we will not be getting a refund for!!!"

Claire Claire wrote: "They knew they was going bust but carried on advertising and taking our money knowing that none of us was going to receive orders. Promoting flash birthday sale of 50% off...."

Claire Gwynne said: "Fuming. Returned 2 dresses a month ago, never had any refund in a month so you knew back then that things weren't right! £136."

Image copyright Facebook/Stacey Cave Image caption Stacey Cave says she never received the items she ordered during a sale on the Rare London website

Stacey Cave, 30, from Stoke-on-Trent, ordered three items from Rare London on 23 July for a holiday in Cyprus after being told by a friend it was holding a sale.

"It was only £40 but I was banking on those things to take away with me tomorrow. So now I've got to go out tonight and find some more stuff to take away with me," she said.

"Good job I've paid on my credit card because hopefully I'll be able to try and get the money back. I'm gutted because they obviously must've known but they're still taking people's money."

Ms Cave did not think there was any problem with the items as she received an email from a courier company to say they were on their way.

However, she after finding that she could not get on to the company's website on Monday, she saw the news online.

"I was shocked. Yeah it's only £40 but that's not the point. I can't see how they can get away with it.

"I know there's people who spent over £200 and they've been waiting a month for a refund."