Apple sales boosted by services growth

Technology giant Apple, best known for its iPhones and computers, said newer lines of business such as Apple Pay, App Store and Apple Music had helped to drive growth in its third quarter.

Apple's Services unit had sales of nearly $7.3bn during the three months to the end of June, a rise of 22% higher on the same period last year.

The growth helped lift the firm's total sales in the period by 7% to $45.4bn.

The firm's shares spiked more than 5% in after-hours trade.

"Apple's Services business continues to be the shining light," said Geoff Blaber of CCS Insight.

"Not only is $7.3 billion in revenue hugely significant in its own right, it underlines the ecosystem advantage it has over its competitors outside of China."

Pre-tax profits for the quarter were $11.308bn, up from $10.496bn last year.

Apple still makes the bulk of its revenue from iPhones, which had experienced an unexpected sales decline earlier this year.

This quarter, the number of units sold increased by a solid 2% year-on-year, lifting revenue 3% revenue to $24.8bn.

Other divisions also showed growth.

Apple, which introduced a new iPad, said the number of iPads sold climbed 28% year-on-year, while revenues from the product increased 2%.

Revenue from other products, such as the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Beats headphones, also jumped 23% year-on-year.

Analysis: Dave Lee, BBC North America technology reporter, San Francisco

One of the big worries for investors - and Apple fans, you'd imagine - is that concern that the next iPhone, due in September, could be delayed due to production issues.

But judging by Apple's revenue forecasts for the rest of the year, it seems this will not be the case. It means we can expect anticipation for a big upgrade to the iPhone to step into overdrive, what with it being the device's 10th anniversary year.

In those 10 years, 1.2 billion iPhones have been sold, Mr Cook told investors today.

Apple relies on it heavily for its revenue, which some see as being a weakness in the company - but this quarter has also provided good news for investors when it comes to generating big profits in other areas.

For example, sales of the iPad range - which has been refreshed with a new Pro model - and better software - has grown for the first time in more than three years. The tablet, written off by many as a dying form factor, is stronger than ever: eight of the 10 best selling tablets in the world are made by Apple.

And Apple's Services department - App Store and Apple Music, mostly - had revenues of more than $7.2bn in this last quarter. That makes it, as Apple was delighted to point out today, the size of a Fortune 100 company in its own right.

The big blip, and it's been a blip for a while, was Apple's performance in China.

Mr Cook said the company's performance was in "a trough" and that they were headed to better performance in the region. He tried to put a positive spin by pointing out that the Mac, iPad and Services had grown in the country… but acknowledged that performance in Hong Kong was dragging down its numbers.