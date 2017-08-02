FTSE lifted by defence group BAE Systems

Image copyright Getty Images

BAE Systems is the biggest winner on the FTSE 100, up 2.4% following its trading update.

Rio Tinto is bottom of the pile, down 2.4% after it updated the market on its performance. It said profits had almost doubled to $3.3bn for the six months to 30 June.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.09% in early trading at 7,417.16.

In the FTSE 250 shares in William Hill bookmaker were up 7%, despite an 11% drop in first-half pretax profit.

The firm, which in March named a new chief executive and a finance chief, said profit before interest and tax for the 26 weeks to 27 June fell to £109m from £122m a year earlier.

Other winners in the FTSE 100 included Wm Morrison supermarkets, up 1.98%, Babcock International, up 1.89%, and International Consolidated Airlines, up 1.766%.

Other fallers included RSA Insurance, CRH, Admiral Group, and Randgold.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.12% against the dollar at $1.3219 and 0.12% down against the euro at 1.1177 euros.