Next High Street sales continue to fall

  • 3 August 2017
Next High Street sales have continued to fall, but overall sales have had a big boost from the retailer's Directory catalogue and internet business.

Overall second-quarter sales rose 0.7%, beating expectations, after an 11.4% jump from its Directory catalogue and internet business.

However, full-price sales at Next Retail fell 7.4%.

The retailer has said it remains "cautious" about its outlook, given the current consumer environment.

Next now expects full-year sales to be between 3% down and 0.5% up, narrowing the lower end of its sales guidance range by 0.5%.

Despite this, it left its profit guidance unchanged, after reducing it in January and May.

