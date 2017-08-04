UK car sales fall for fourth month

Image copyright PA

The market for new cars in the UK has declined for the fourth month in a row.

New car registrations fell by 9.3% in July compared with the same month last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Just under 162,000 vehicles were sold last month. So far this year, 1.56 million cars have been sold, down 2.2% from a year earlier.

The SMMT said the market was falling amid "growing uncertainty" over the plans for Brexit.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "The fall in consumer and business confidence is having a knock on effect on demand in the new car market and government must act quickly to provide concrete plans regarding Brexit.

"While it's encouraging to see record achievements for alternatively fuelled vehicles, consumers considering other fuel types will have undoubtedly been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the government's clean air plans."

The government announced in July it is to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide threaten public health.