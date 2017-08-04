RBS returns to profit in first half of 2017

Image copyright Reuters

RBS has returned to profit in the first-half of the year, despite a big one-off charge due to a US legal case.

It made a profit of £939m in the first six months of the year, a big turnaround from the £2bn loss in the same period of 2016.

The bank incurred legal costs of £396m, largely related to a settlement over mis-sold US mortgage products.

RBS also said that was talking to Dutch authorities about locating its European headquarters in Amsterdam after Brexit.

The BBC understands the operation will require 150 staff, with some relocated from London and others hired locally.