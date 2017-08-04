Business

FTSE 100 bolstered by Madame Tussauds owner Merlin

  • 4 August 2017
  • From the section Business
Market trader (file picture) Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in RBS and Merlin Entertainments were boosted by their latest results, but the market was flat overall.

Merlin shares rose nearly 2%, despite the firm - which owns the London Eye. Legoland and Madame Tussauds - saying recent terror attacks had led to fewer visitors to its city centre sites.

The company reported half-year profits of £50m, unchanged from a year earlier.

RBS shares rose 3.5% after the bank reported its first half-year profits for three years.

It made a profit of £939m in the first six months of the year, a big turnaround from the £2bn loss in the same period of 2016.

The FTSE 100 was little changed in early trade, down 4.49 points at 7,470.28.

Shares in housebuilders were hit by a report in Property Week which said the government was reviewing its "Help to Buy" scheme.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments were all down by about 5%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3156 and was also 0.1% higher against the euro at 1.1077 euros.