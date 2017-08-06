Google employee anti-diversity memo causes row

Image copyright Getty Images

A Google employee's opinion criticising the firm's diversity initiatives is causing a furore at the firm.

In an internal memo, a male software engineer argued the lack of women in top tech jobs was due to biological differences between men and women.

"We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism," he wrote in the piece which was widely criticised.

But the author said he had received "many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude".

Posted on an internal discussion board, the article was published in full by tech website Gizmodo.

It argues that "the abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership".

The unnamed author says women generally "prefer jobs in social or artistic areas" while "more men may like coding".

The article prompted a response from the search engine giant's new head of diversity Danielle Brown, who said "the heated debate" over the issue had "compelled" her to say a few words.

In an internal email, published by tech website Motherboard, she said the article was "not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages".

"Diversity and inclusion are a fundamental part of our values and the culture we continue to cultivate," she added.

"We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company, and we'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul."