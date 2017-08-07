Financial firms lead Wall Street higher

Image copyright BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

US stocks edged higher on Monday morning, led by financial companies.

The financial sector got a boost on Friday after official data showed the US economy added 209,000 jobs in July, beating analysts' expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%.

The Dow Jones, already in record territory, was up more than 10 points in early trade at 22,103.02.

The wider S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,477.32 and the Nasdaq gained 8.86 points to 6,360.42.

Analysts said the latest jobs report meant the Federal Reserve was still on track to raise interest rates later this year, which would be the third increase in 2017.

Rate rises are seen as beneficial to financial companies and shares in Goldman Sachs rose 0.8%.

Walt Disney shares fell 0.2% ahead of the media company's earnings report on Tuesday.

Shares of energy companies were also lower. as oil prices retreated. Opec officials are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week to discuss production.