Entente still cordiale for French in UK

Image copyright Getty Images

A special report by the Office for National Statistics has found there were an estimated 148,800 British citizens living in France in 2016.

Most of these live in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, which includes the Dordogne.

In the UK, there were 154,800 French citizens estimated to be resident in 2013 to 2015, the majority of them working.

About half of British citizens in France were working - the majority of those aged under 50 years old.

Most of those aged 50 and over were neither working nor looking for work.