Retail brands surprise on Wall Street

Upmarket clothing brands Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors were early winners on the US stock market on Tuesday, surprising investors with their quarterly performance despite a tough climate for retailers.

But US stocks generally, which are in record territory, turned lower.

The Dow Jones dipped 13 points in early trade, falling to 22,105.62.

The wider S&P 500 index slipped 2.8 points to 2,478.1, while the Nasdaq dropped 18.75 points to 6,365.02.

Shares of hotelier Marriott International slumped more than 3%, a day after the firm said it expected limited growth in North America in coming months.

Investors were more forgiving of challenges facing Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors, which are trying to recapture shoppers' attention in a retail industry challenged by e-commerce and bargain-hunting.

Ralph Lauren stock climbed 10% in morning trade, after the firm reported profit of $59.5m in the quarter, as restructuring helped the firm reverse from a loss in the same period last year.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd soared more than 17%. The firm, which recently announced a plan to acquire high-end footwear company Jimmy Choo, forecast growth thanks to new stores and expansion in China.

Both Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren continue to face sales declines, but Michael Kors chief executive John D Idol said growth in the three months to the end of June was a good sign.

"We are encouraged by our first-quarter performance, although we continue to believe that fiscal 2018 will be a transition year for our company, as we focus on laying the foundation for the future by executing on our strategic plan," he said.