G4S slides as FTSE 100 tumbles

Security group G4S was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 in early Wednesday trading despite reporting a 7.6% rise in first-half profit.

The firm saw its shares slide 3.7% after chief executive Ashley Almanza said it would sell off more underperforming assets this year.

Overall, the 100-share index was down 42.11 points or 0.56% at 7,500.62.

Meanwhile, the pound rose 0.13% against the dollar to $1.3010 and was up 0.14% against the euro to 1.1070 euros.

Among the top gainers was payment processing firm Worldpay, which added 0.6% after agreeing to merge with US rival Vantiv.

Biggest winners were mining firms Randgold Resources and Fresnillo, which gained 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 narrowly failed to hit a record closing high after a late rally stalled just short of the magic mark.