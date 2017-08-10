Lego boss replaced after eight months

Image copyright Lego

Toymaker Lego has replaced its 61 year old chief executive, Bali Padda, after just eight months in the job, saying he was never expected to remain in the post long-term because of his age.

The Danish company's new chief executive will be 51 year old Niels Christiansen, former boss of Danfoss.

When Mr Padda took over last December Lego said the search would begin immediately for a successor.

The search "went faster than expected", it said.

A Lego spokesman said Mr Christiansen, who left engineering company Danfoss at the end of June was the "perfect match" for the chief executive job at Lego.

He will take up his new post in October.

Mr Padda, who had been with Lego for 15 years and was its first British chief executive, will remain with Lego as a special advisor.