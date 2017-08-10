FTSE 100 slides for a second day

Image copyright Getty Images

Worries over tensions between the US and North Korea together with a raft of firms going ex-dividend weighed on the UK stock market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 45.69 points to 7,452.37 in early trade.

BT Group, Anglo American and Diageo were all among the biggest fallers as their shares began trading without the right to the latest shareholder payout.

But soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC jumped 8.5% after it said first-half sales had been boosted by hot weather.

Revenues in the first six months of the year rose 5.6% to 3.21bn euros (£2.9bn), helped by June's hot weather, and operating profits jumped nearly 21% to 266.4m euros.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Cineworld rose 3% after the cinema chain reported surging sales and profits.

Blockbusters such as Beauty And The Beast, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Fate Of The Furious helped the company to report a 17.8% rise in half-year revenues to £420.2m, with pre-tax profit jumping 57.5% to £48.2m.

Shares in DFS Furniture fell 6% after the retailer warned that its full-year earnings would be at the low end of estimates.

The sofa chain said revenues in the second half of its financial year had dropped 4% after "significant declines in store footfall and customer orders" from April to June.

It now expects underlying earnings to be at the "low end of the £82m-£87m range previously given".

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2966 and was unchanged against the euro at 1.1060 euros.