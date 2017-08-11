FTSE 100 down as shares hit by US-North Korea tensions

Image copyright AFP

The UK's stock market has opened lower as worries over the situation between the US and North Korea continue to rattle investors.

On Thursday, Donald Trump said North Korea should be "very, very nervous" if it acted against the US.

The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 57.15 points, or 0.8%, to 7,332.79 in early trade, having dropped 1.4% on Thursday.

Other markets in Europe also opened lower, with Germany's Dax index down 0.2% and France's Cac 40 dropping 0.6%.

On the London stock market, mining shares saw the biggest falls. Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were all down by about 3% as many metal prices were hit by the geopolitical concerns.

Asian markets fell sharply, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping 2%, while US stocks had ended lower on Thursday.

"The tension between the US and North Korea is still dominating the news and it is looming over the financial markets," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The uncertainty surrounding the situation has been the main driver of the markets recently."

Gold - generally regarded as a safer asset in times of uncertainty - hit its highest price for more than two months on Friday, touching $1,288.92 an ounce before slipping back.

Investors have also headed to other traditional havens, such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.

The pound was unchanged against the dollar at $1.2981 and up 0.15% against the euro at 1.1040 euros.