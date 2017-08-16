Mining shares help lift the FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

Admiral sank to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the insurer said profits were hit by more personal injury costs.

The shares were down 5%, having been as low as 7%, and also dragged down Direct Line, which saw its stock fall 1.5%.

Commodities shares shrugged off an IMF report on China's economy. Glencore and Rio Tinto were up more than 2%, helping the FTSE 100 rise 0.6% to 7,431 points.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.16% against the dollar and 0.15% against the euro.