Wall Street opens up ahead of Fed minutes

Image copyright Getty Images

Wall Street shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by companies in the materials and financial sectors.

Some retail stocks also gained, after a positive retail sales report on Tuesday.

Investors are also watching for the release of Federal Reserve minutes, in hopes of finding clues about future action.

The Dow Jones rose 0.3% to 22,065.69, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.26% to 2,470.94.

The Nasdaq was up 0.16% at 6,343.13.

Clothes retailer Gap, whose brands include Athleta, Intermix and Old Navy, climbed 2.3% a day before the firm is due to report quarterly earnings to investors.

Target shares increased 1.9% after the firm said sales for the three months to the end of July increased 1.6% year-on-year.

Later on Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes of its July policy meeting, which will offer investors clues on future interest rake hikes this year.

Policymakers unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged after the 25-26 July meeting and said they planned to reduce the central bank's massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon".