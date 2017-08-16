Two more bosses quit White House panel

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Denise Morrison of Campbell Soup Co was the eighth person to resign from a White House business panel

Two more executives have resigned from a White House business council, amid controversy over President Donald Trump's reaction to violent clashes in Virginia last weekend.

Inge Thulin of manufacturer 3M and Denise Morrison of Campbell Soup Co announced their decisions on Wednesday.

Seven groups have withdrawn after the far-right rally in Charlottesville.

Businesses have been under pressure to distance themselves from Mr Trump over his handling of the clashes.

He did not swiftly condemn the white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups that rallied in Charlottesville, and on Tuesday appeared to defend the rally's organisers.

Mr Trump has dismissed the resignations, saying executives are "not taking their jobs seriously as it pertains to this country".