FTSE 100 eases lower but gold shares rise

The FTSE 100 edged lower in early trading, following a set of cautious minutes from the US Federal Reserve.

Gold miners were the main risers, with Fresnillo up 3.6% and Randgold up 3%. The gold price has risen recently as investors become more wary about the health of the global economy.

Retailer Kingfisher, down 4%, led the fallers after it reported weaker sales at B&Q.

On the currency markets, sterling was almost flat versus the euro and dollar.

Among the mid-caps, Mecca Bingo operator Rank fell 3.6%. The fall came after the firm reported that pre-tax profits in the 12 months to 30 June fell 7% to £79.7m, while revenue slipped slightly from £709m to £707m.