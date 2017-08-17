Asda grows again after three-year slump
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Supermarket chain Asda has reported its first quarterly like-for-like sales growth for three years.
Sales rose 1.8% in the second quarter after a bumper Easter, Asda owner Walmart said.
Figures were boosted by a combination of price cuts, more customers and rising inflation.
Last year Asda reported its worst quarterly performance on record when sales tumbled by 7.5%.