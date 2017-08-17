Business

Wall Street opens lower as Walmart slips

  • 17 August 2017
US stocks fell in opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings, including at Walmart and Cisco.

Walmart shares fell 2% after the firm reported lower profits as it ramps up investment and lowers prices amid stepped-up competition from discount grocers.

The Dow Jones fell 0.56% to 22,900.6 points and the wider S&P 500 dropped 0.65% to 2,451.94.

The Nasdaq slid 0.94% to 6,320.53.

Shares of Cisco, which trades on the Nasdaq, slipped almost 4%, after the firm said quarterly revenues fell more than 4% year-on-year.

Payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing also fell 2.75%, as activist investor William Ackman pushed for changes at the firm.

Other retail also suffered at the start of trading.

L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret and Henri Bendel, was one of the biggest losers, plunging more than 10% after it said sales for the year would be lower than expected.

Macy's and Kohl's also fell more than 2%.