Infosys chief executive Vishal Sikka resigns
- 18 August 2017
- From the section Business
Vishal Sikka has resigned as Infosys chief executive and managing director, the company said in a statement Friday.
The firm's chief operating officer U. B. Pravin Rao will take over the role on an interim basis with immediate effect.
Infosys is one of India's largest IT services firms. Mr Sikka was appointed in June 2014 and tasked with turning around the struggling business.
Shares of the company tumbled 7% following the announcement.