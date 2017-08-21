China's Great Wall eyes Fiat Chrysler bid

Image copyright Reuters

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor has expressed interest in buying some or all of Fiat Chrysler.

A Great Wall official told Reuters it had "an intention to acquire" the Italian-American group - the world's seventh-largest car maker.

It follows earlier reports that Great Wall had asked to meet Fiat executives to discuss buying its Jeep brand.

Jeep, which celebrated its 75th birthday last year, is considered FCA's most marketable brand.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles jumped 3.5% in Milan on Monday following the news.

Great Wall has made no secret that its strategic goal is to become the world's largest maker of SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles).

Jeep has an international reputation that has been built up since the Second World War.

Fiat Chrysler also owns Alfa Romeo, Maserati and RAM trucks as well as the Fiat and Chrysler brands.