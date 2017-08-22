Ford announces £2,000 scrappage scheme for pre-2010 cars

Image copyright Getty Images

Ford is the latest car company to launch an incentive for UK consumers to trade-in cars over seven years old, by offering £2,000 off a new model.

Unlike schemes by BMW and Mercedes, which are only for diesels, Ford will also accept petrol cars.

All of the part-exchanged vehicles will be scrapped, Ford said, which would have an "immediate positive effect on air quality".

Old cars, from any manufacturer, can be exchanged until the end of December.

"Ford shares society's concerns over air quality," said Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director of Ford of Britain.

"Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that."

Waking up

Consumers will be given £2,000 off new Ford models ranging in price from around £12,000 to more than £20,000. Ford said by combining the scrappage incentive with other standard offers, customers could receive up to £4,000 off a car or £7,000 off the cost of a van.

The cars that can be traded in include any built to emissions standards that applied before 2010.

Vauxhall ran a similar scrappage scheme earlier this year, as well as in 2015 and 2016.

Analysis

By Richard Westcott, BBC transport correspondent

Despite growing public concern about the air pollution caused by vehicles, car makers have dragged their heels even as governments across Europe tighten emissions laws.

Although only Volkswagen was found to have cheated air pollution tests, other car makers produced vehicles that could pass lab tests but be far more polluting when driven in the real world. They stuck to the rules - but their cars were still dirtier than most of us realised.

Is the tide now turning? Volvo says all its new cars will be hybrid or electric within two years. Others, such as Vauxhall and now Ford, are offering scrappage schemes to get older diesels off the roads. VW is likely to be the next car maker to follow suit.

However, these schemes will also boost new car sales, which have been slipping in the UK for the past four months.

Environmental lawyers' campaign group ClientEarth welcomed Ford's announcement.

"It seems the motor industry is finally waking up to the damage dirty diesels are doing to our lungs as well as their own reputation," said ClientEarth lawyer Anna Heslop.

"What we need is a thought-through, coherent strategy from government to help people to move to cleaner and more sustainable technology.

"At the moment, there are pockets of small, short-term actions here and there, but nothing like the joined-up thinking we need to solve this problem."

The UK government has come under pressure to announce a vehicle scrappage scheme for diesel cars, after it was found that air quality thresholds in cities were repeatedly being breached.

However the government's clean air strategy announced in July did not include a scrappage scheme, calling previous ones "poor value" for money. Instead it said new diesel and petrol cars would be banned from 2040.