FTSE 100 ahead as Provident shares dive

Shares in doorstep lender Provident Financial crashed by 53% on Tuesday as it issued a profit warning.

It says it expects to make losses of £80m to £120m as its debt collection rates have dropped to 57% compared with a previous rate of 90% in 2016.

At open the FTSE 100-share index was 47 points, or 0.65% higher, at 7,366.25.

Biggest gainer was house builder Persimmon, up 2.9% on strong half-year profits. Miners Antofagasta and BHP Billiton were up by 2.57% and 2.16%.

Other losers included Hargreaves Lansdown, Centrica, and Hammerson, all down by less than 0.25%.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.35% against the dollar at $1.2854 and 0.08% lower against the euro at 1.0909 euros.