Government runs July budget surplus for first time in 15 years

The Government recorded a budget surplus last month for the first time since 2002 as more money came in from self-employed tax receipts.

July saw a surplus of £0.2bn, compared with last year's deficit of £0.3bn.

For the four months so far this year, though, public sector net borrowing - which leaves out support for public sector banks - was £1.9bn higher than last year's at £22.8bn.

The figures come from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that public sector net borrowing will be £58.3bn during the financial year ending March 2018.