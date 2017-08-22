Lidl tops Waitrose to become UK's seventh biggest grocer

Image copyright AFP

Lidl has beaten Waitrose to become the UK's seventh largest supermarket chain, according to latest grocery market share figures.

The German discount food retailer has increased its market share to 5.2%, up by 0.7% year-on-year, Kantar Worldpanel reports.

Families are driving its sales as they tend to buy more items in one supermarket visit, Kantar said.

With 5.1% market share, Waitrose has been pushed into eighth place.

"Ten million households visited [Lidl's] expanding network of stores during the past 12 weeks, with alcohol and fresh produce performing particularly well as the retailer increased sales by 18.9% overall," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retailer and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.

"Lidl is growing sales 40% faster with families than with households without children."