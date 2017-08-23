WPP shares tumble weighs on FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

Advertising giant WPP is the big casualty in early trading. Its shares tumbled more than 11% on news of slowing sales and a warning about future growth.

That also impacted broadcaster ITV, which fell 2% on concern that it would be hurt by a weaker advertising market.

Provident Financial , which plunged 66% on Tuesday, fell another 6%.

The heavy falls weighed on the FTSE 100, down 0.16 points at 7,370. Tesco led the risers, up 1.3%.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.09% against the dollar at $1.2811 and down 0.08% against the euro at 1.0891 euros.