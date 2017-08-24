Jewellery firms shine on Wall Street

Image copyright Getty Images

US markets edged higher on Thursday, lifted in part by stronger-than-expected earnings at jewellery chains.

Financial, tech and property stocks also contributed to the gains, while energy firms weighed on markets.

Wall Street has been quiet, as the earnings season wraps up and investors await any news from central bankers at their annual meeting in Wyoming.

At the open, the Dow Jones rose 0.1% to 21,837, and the S&P 500 was up 0.07% to 2,445. The Nasdaq rose 0.03% to 6,280.

Shares of Signet Jewelers, which owns diamond brands such as Kay's, soared more than 20%, after the firm announced a plan to buy an online jewellery retailer for $328m.

The company also reported that sales in the three months to the end of July reached almost $1.4bn, rising 1.9% year-on-year.

At rival Tiffany & Co shares increased 0.8%, after the firm said quarterly sales climbed 3% to $960m.