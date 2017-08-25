BA attacks Border Force for 'dreadful' delays

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BA has called out Border Force over closed ePassport gates causing huge delays to travellers

British Airways has criticised Border Force over "serious inefficiencies" that have caused both citizens and visitors to endure long delays at UK airports.

The airline is concerned that only a third of the 29 electronic passport gates are open at Heathrow Terminal 5.

BA says the gates shut prematurely at 11pm while customers are still disembarking, causing huge queues.

The airline wants more automated gates to be opened.

Back in 2015, when the electronic gates at Terminal 5 were opened, the Home Office said that the technology would help the Border Force to process a higher number of low risk passengers "more quickly and using less resources" to reduce queuing times.

The electronic gates were meant to help border control officers to focus on "more priority work" like cracking down on people trafficking and drug smuggling.

However, since many of the gates are often closed, families returning from holidays have been facing long queues to pass through immigration, particularly late at night.

'Insult to injury'

"It is a constant frustration to us and to our customers that after a long flight they have to stand in queues, sometimes for over an hour, just to get back into the country," said Ragbhir Pattar, British Airways' director of Heathrow.

"And it is a dreadful welcome for visitors to the UK... It adds insult to injury when you're stuck in a queue but can see numerous gates which just aren't being used."

British Airways has submitted its concerns to the Home Office and hopes that action can be taken to reduce unnecessary delays.

Mr Pattar said: "We recognise some of the steps being taken by Border Force to improve the service they provide to travellers. However more focus must be put on operating in the most efficient and flexible way and ensuring that passengers' needs are put first."