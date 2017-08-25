US markets rise before Jackson Hole speeches

Image copyright Getty Images

US markets opened higher on Friday as investors waited to hear speeches by the heads of the US and European central banks.

Wall Street is watching for hints of how banks might proceed as officials consider raising interest rates and winding down stimulus programmes.

The Dow Jones was up 0.35% at 21,858 points, while the wider S&P 500 index rose 0.34% to 2,447.31 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.25% in opening trade to 6,287.18 points.

The share price increases occurred across industries, led by financial and industrial stocks.

Among individual stocks, Walmart saw some of the strongest gains, rising 0.9%. The increase helped regain some ground lost on Thursday, after e-commerce rival Amazon said it planned to cut prices as soon as it tied up its deal to buy Whole Foods.

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty posted some of the heaviest losses, falling more than 9%.

The firm on Thursday reported sales of almost $1.3bn for the three months to the end of July, up more than 20% year-on-year. But the strong sales were not as high as some analysts had forecast, hurting the stock.