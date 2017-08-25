Draghi warns against protectionism

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank in 2014 in Frankfurt, Germany.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has said a growing backlash against open trade is "a concerning trend for the global economy", and has warned against protectionism.

Mr Draghi said international institutions are the best way to address concerns over globalisation.

Free trade is critical to future growth, especially for advanced economies, he said.

"We need to resist protectionist urges," he said.

Mr Draghi spoke at a gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

His remarks reflected concern over the debates generated by the Brexit vote, as well as ramped up trade rhetoric from the Trump administration.

Mr Draghi noted that temporary trade barriers are on the rise and cover more than 2.5% of products today, up from 1% in 2000.

He attributed protectionist impulses to relatively slow economic growth in the US and Europe since the financial crisis.

He said domestic welfare programs, education and job training programs can only go so far to resolve concerns about fairness, equity and safety.

Multilateral bodies such as the World Trade Organisation can also help boost confidence that all "are playing by the same rules", without some groups getting disproportionate benefits, he said.

"Openness to trade is under threat, and this means that policies aimed at answering this backlash are a vital part of the policy mix for dynamic growth," he said.

"Some of those policies can be implemented domestically, but some can only be effectively enacted through multilateral cooperation."

Mr Draghi said international efforts can help address variations in tax regimes, take a stand on labour regulations and craft regulation for cross-border finance.