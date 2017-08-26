Aldi apologises for double-charging customers

Image copyright Getty Images

Aldi has apologised after customers in some Midlands stores were charged twice for purchases made this month.

The company said a "processing error" led to a number of its customers at "some" stores in the Midlands being charged a second time on Thursday for purchases made on 4 and 7 August.

Some 4% of all transactions made in the UK on those dates were affected by the technical fault, Aldi said.

All affected customers were reimbursed within 24 hours, the supermarket added.

When asked if customers would be refunded for any overdraft fees they might have incurred, a spokesman for the company said it was advising customers to contact their bank.

Shoppers took to Twitter to complain about money being taken from their bank accounts.

Skip Twitter post by @ruber21 @AldiUK is it normal for you to randomly take money from my account, putting me in overdraft and then refund. Like it's a normal thing.... — Robert Culkeen (@ruber21) August 25, 2017 Report

The company said: "We are sorry for this error and any inconvenience caused to our customers.

"The issue is now resolved, but if customers require any further assistance, we advise them to contact our customer services team on 0800 042 0800, or by emailing customer.service@aldi.co.uk."