Jeff Immelt of General Electric quits race to be Uber boss

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Immelt said he had "immense respect for the company and founders"

General Electric chair Jeff Immelt has ruled himself out of the race to become the new boss of taxi service Uber.

In a tweet, Mr Immelt said he had "decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Meg Whitman is now reported to be "the most likely candidate".

Uber has been searching for a new chief executive since June after previous boss Travis Kalanick resigned following pressure from shareholders.

I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber. I have immense respect for the company & founders - Travis, Garrett and Ryan. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) August 27, 2017

His resignation came after a chaotic few months at the firm and followed a review of practices there amid a series of scandals including complaints of sexual harassment, a macho culture and the departure of senior executives.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Meg Whitman has been floated as a candidate

Image copyright ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Image caption Former Uber boss Travis Kalanick resigned following pressure from shareholders

Ms Whitman has previously said she is not interested in the job, posting on Twitter that "I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman."

(3/3) We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman. — Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

However, the New York Times said she was "emerging as the likely candidate" to be selected as Uber's new chief.

She is currently president and chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, having split its computer and printer business (HP Inc) from its corporate hardware and services operations in 2014.

Under her tenure she has dramatically shrunk the firm, arguing a smaller firm is better able to compete with new start-up rivals.

Uber's eight-member board is expected to vote later on Sunday on the firm's new leader.