Mitie investigated by Financial Conduct Authority

Outsourcing group Mitie has said it is under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the timing and content of a profit warning.

Mitie said it was told by the FCA last Friday and was "fully co-operating" with the financial regulator.

The profit warning sent shares in Mitie tumbling by a quarter when it was released in September last year.

The firm said at the time that Brexit uncertainty and other "economic pressures" would lead to lower profits.

Mitie is one the UK's largest outsourcing groups, offering facilities management services to clients such as the NHS, London City Airport and Linkedin.

The firm said it was informed the FCA "has commenced an investigation in connection with the timeliness of a profit warning announced by the Company on 19 September 2016".

The regulator is also looking into "the manner of preparation and content of the company's financial information, position and results for the period ending 31 March 2016", Mitie said.

It added that it did not intend to update the market until the investigation was completed.