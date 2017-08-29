FTSE 100 slides as traders resume work

Image copyright Getty Images

London's leading shares tumbled in early Tuesday trading as the City returned to work after the long Bank Holiday weekend.

Shortly after opening, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 64.86 points or 0.88% at 7,336.60.

Banks led the downward trend, with Standard Chartered shedding 2.6% and Barclays dropping 2.2%.

At the other end of the scale, mining stocks were buoyant. Randgold Resources was up 3.6%, while Fresnillo rose 3%.

Shares in troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial looked set for a fourth consecutive session of gains, adding 0.2%, following their 66% plunge on Tuesday last week.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2959, but down 0.19% against the euro at 1.0774 euros.